Golf fans delight in ‘Full Swing’ Netflix trailer as Rory McIlroy appearance confirmed

Full Swing trailer released.

Golf fans have been left salivating after Netflix released a one-minute trailer for ‘Full Swing,’ an upcoming docuseries which follows the biggest names in the sport.

Produced by Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films, the teams behind the hugely successful ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ series, Full Swing will available to watch on the platform from February 15th.

Full Swing.

The series creators followed some of the biggest stars in the sport during what turned out to be one of its most tumultuous years, as a number of players defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

McIlroy, the most vocal critic of the LIV Tour, makes an appearance at the end of the trailer, much to the surprise of golf fans who were unaware of his appearance in the series.

The trailer reveals that McIlroy will be joined on-screen by fellow PGA stars such as Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Joel Dahmen and Mito Pereira.

Also involved are LIV defectors like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and Ian Poulter.

Emotions.

The trailer depicts the emotions that are never far from the surface in the world of golf, as players compete to be the best in the world.

Viewers also see the players during their quieter moments with their families and enjoying their downtime.

McIlroy has previously said that he feels betrayed by the players who have signed up for LIV, telling The Guardian that “I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal in a way. It’s an unfamiliar feeling to me. You build bonds with these people through Ryder Cups and other things.”

The trailer for Full Swing can be viewed below.

Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann…and McIlroy!! FULL SWING, coming 15 Feb. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/k1k2UtHNcu — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 11, 2023

