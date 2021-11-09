European Tour announces name change as 2022 Irish Open dates confirmed

European Tour confirms new name.

The European Tour has announced that it will be known as the DP World Tour from the start of 2022.

It has also been announced that the 2022 Irish Open will take place at Mount Juliet from June 30th to July 3rd.

New-look DP World Tour.

The new-look DP World Tour will see total prize money break through the $200 million mark for the first time, with 47 tournaments taking place in 27 different countries.

New tournaments will take place in UAE, Japan, South Africa and Belgium, while an expanded Rolex Series will comprise of five events: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

DP World is an Emirati logistics company based in Dubai. They became a partner of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates in its inaugural year in 2009, before the Rolex Series event was renamed the DP World Tour Championship in 2012.

Introducing the DP World Tour…#DPWorldTour — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 9, 2021

“A new era in global golf.”

Speaking about the new-look tour, Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour group, said:

“Today’s announcement is undoubtedly a momentous one in the proud history of our Tour. The launch of the DP World Tour in 2022, coinciding with both of our 50th anniversaries, will herald a new era in global golf, and crucially it will benefit everybody involved – all our players, caddies, fans and partners – as well as making an important contribution to wider society.”

An exciting new era for the European Tour next season.#DPWorldTour pic.twitter.com/huNVETWqQR — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 9, 2021

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, added: “DP World has been a partner of the European Tour for over a decade. Our long-standing partnership has provided an excellent platform to engage with customers, prospects, and stakeholders, and build our brand.

“We have relished the opportunity to support the Tour in growing the game of golf and improving access to the sport at all levels. The key to this success has been and will continue to be the shared vision and values that underpin the partnership.”

Read More About: dp world, Dubai, European Tour