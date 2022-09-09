BMW PGA Championship to resume on Saturday

The DP World Tour have confirmed that the BMW PGA Championship will resume on Saturday, after play was cancelled for Thursday evening and the whole of Friday.

The annual Wentworth event was brought to a halt on Day 1, after the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death was announced.

“The DP World Tour today confirms the BMW PGA Championship will restart on Saturday morning,” begins a statement issued on Friday.

“This follows the immediate suspension of play on Thursday evening and the complete cancellation of all day’s play on Friday, both actions taken in memory of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and out of respect for the Royal Family.

“The decision to restart on Saturday has been taken in accordance with Official National Mourning guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

“The Wentworth event will give players, caddies, staff, volunteers and spectators the opportunity to come together across the weekend, not only to express their condolences but also to celebrate the extraordinary life of Her Majesty.”

Other sports to continue.

The DP Tour added that it will join with other sports in continuing across the weekend, including “the men’s Test Match between England and South Africa at The Oval and the Women’s IT20 match between England and India in County Durham, Premiership Rugby Union, Rugby League and the Great North Run in the north east of England.”

“The Rolex Series event will now be contested over 54 holes with the intention to finish on Sunday as scheduled. It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the on-going plans for the state funeral,” the statement continues.

“Across the weekend at Wentworth, black ribbons will be made available for people to wear and flags will continue to fly at half-mast.

“In addition, there will be a two minute silence at 9.50am on Saturday morning across the venue to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with the proclamation of King Charles III being shown on the television screens in the Championship Village from 10am.”

Premier League postponed.

While the aforementioned sports are going ahead alongside the golf, football will not be doing so, after the Premier League, EFL and FA confirmed the postponement of all matches this weekend.

Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Andy Sullivan shared the lead at the BMW PGA Championship on -8, at the time when play was suspended.