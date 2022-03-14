Shane Lowry’s hole-in-one brings him back into contention at The Players Championship

Shane Lowry’s hole-in-one in Florida brings him back into contention for the The Players Championship.

A quality shot by Shane Lowry has brought the Offaly man back into contention at The Players Championship, getting the 10th hole-in-one on number 17 in the competition’s history.

It’s been nearly three years since Lowry won at Portrush to lift the Claret Jug but his hole-in-one in Florida could change that as it brings him back into contention as he sits on -5, just four shots off the current leader.

“It was amazing, special, what can I say?” said Lowry following the quality shot.

“It’s so cool. It was very, very special and it put me right in the tournament.

“I’m right there now. I’m only four back and we’re going into a long day (Monday) so hopefully I can make a bit of a run.”

Momentum

Lowry appreciated the need to gather some momentum and looking at how he started, he believes that’s starting to happen.

“I just think I need to hit more fairways.

“I don’t think I’m hitting enough fairways, I struggled the first two rounds, definitely.

“Today was better, this afternoon was better. If you put the ball in the fairway out there, you’re going to give yourself chances. The greens are soft.”

A positive shift in momentum is exactly what Lowry needs to catch up with current leader, Anirban Lahiri, who’s nine-under. Lowry can also take pride in his achievement, even if it means holding off on celebrations till the contest is over.

“It’s pretty cool to do it there, one of the most iconic holes in golf.

“It was a special thing to happen, and I’m looking forward to turning on my phone and seeing the messages I’ve got.

“I played the 17th hole twice (Sunday) and did it in three shots, so it doesn’t owe me anything.”

