Seamus Power disappointed in performance despite tournament scoring record at Pebble Beach

Seamus Power claims he wasn’t at his best after dropping from first to ninth at Pebble Beach

Seamus Power’s recent rise has been meteoric and had he maintained his form throughout the weekend, he could have walked away with an impressive win.

Power began the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am particularly well as he set a 36-hole record with two consecutive 64’s

Unfortunately for Power, things didn’t quite go according to plan as the weekend went on.

“I’ve never played Monterey well and it kind of got me yesterday and took my momentum away,” he said. “But overall, it was nice to pick up a couple of shots on the back.”

Power admitted how unusual it was to be saying he wasn’t at his best despite the early lead but took solace in some of the stronger elements of his game.

“It’s weird to say after having a very good opening two rounds, but I didn’t have my best game this week.

“But I was able to manage it, and my wedges and putting were good enough to keep me in it, and that’s encouraging.”

“I’ve got my trophy. Go get yours.”@Leona_Maguire became the first-ever @LPGA champion from Ireland yesterday. Her loyalty lies with @Power4Seamus today. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/5K7h2pZpGC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2022

A positive outlook.

Power remained positive as he revealed how he actually enjoyed the course but also claimed that he would try to fix a few things before the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale later this week.

“It was nice today and it was fun to play Pebble when it was firm with a bit of breeze. It was a different challenge, but it was very enjoyable.

“I’ve only played it [Phoenix Open] once and didn’t play particularly well, but I don’t remember much about the course.”

“I will do a little bit of work the next few days and get ready for next week.”

