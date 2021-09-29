Shane Lowry reveals that his wife was verbally abused at the Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry has hit out at the “idiots” who abused his wife Wendy while he was playing in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The atmosphere at the Ryder Cup is vastly different than at most other golf events, as crowds let their feelings be known towards golfers playing at the tournament, and this year was no different.

Most golfers enjoy the more raucous atmosphere during the Ryder Cup, but some fans appear to have gone too far at the weekend, with Lowry suggesting that alcohol was a major factor.

The Irishman was speaking to Sky Sports about the crowd at Whistling Straits and revealed that some fans had taken to verbally abusing his wife while she was watching him play.

Shane Lowry on the verbal abuse directed at his wife.

“I didn’t think it was that bad until I asked my wife what it was like for her, and they got abuse coming around as well. So it’s not very nice is it, and it’s not very nice for them to have to listen to this,” Lowry said.

“But that was a small percentage of the crowd. The majority of the crowd – I finished my match on 16 on Sunday and I was walking back down to follow the other groups and I got a huge ovation off the crowd and in the grandstand on 16, that was pretty cool.

“And I thought I got on well with the crowd last week as best I could. But they are obviously a home crowd and they are going to be a partisan crowd. Some of the stuff is not very nice, but that’s just the way it is.

“Some people are idiots, especially when they drink. Nobody turns into a genius drinking, and that’s what they were doing last week. Especially if you were out in the afternoon matches, it was loud.”

This is what it means to me. Big day tomorrow 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/KhF05YnPUL — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 26, 2021

Lowry hopes to be in Rome in 2023.

The Ryder Cup will be played in Italy for the first time ever in 2023 at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

Lowry commented that he doesn’t believe that European supporters will behave in an abusive manner in two years’ time, although Team Europe will certainly still have the backing of the crowd.

Despite issues with the crowd in Wisconsin, Lowry has described partaking in the Ryder Cup as “one of the best experiences of my life” and will hope to have another crack at winning in 2023.

