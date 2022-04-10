Shane Lowry takes frustrations out on caddie after botched shot

Shane Lowry let his frustrations out on his caddie Brian ‘Bo’ Martin after a botched lay-up shot on the third day of the Masters.

The Offaly man remains in contention for the green jacket, although Lowry has slipped back to fourth place, having finished the second day tied in second.

Lowry is now seven shots behind Scottie Scheffler in first place with one day to go, after an underwhelming third day in which he ultimately finished one over par, to bring his total to two under par.

After a poor shot on the 13th hole at the Augusta National, Lowry was heard criticising his caddie for getting the yardage wrong.

“Left myself no shot. What a fucking shit lay-up that was. Well done. Well done Bo. Only 30 yards out. Well done,” Lowry said.

‘I couldn’t have missed it in a worse spot.’

The 35-year-old was speaking to RTE after his underwhelming performance on the third day of the Masters and was critical of himself for several poor shots.

“[There were] a couple of bad shots, three really bad bogeys on the back nine. It is a nine where you can make big numbers, or go really low; I didn’t do either,” Lowry admitted.

“I was a bit average on the back nine. I hit the ball well, put myself in position. 17 is a prime example. One of the toughest drives on the course, I hit a great drive, 140 yards from the hole, but then I miss the green.

“And I couldn’t have missed it in a worse spot. That’s just stupid, what can I say, dumb. It is what it is, nothing I can do about it now. I’ll have a late tee time tomorrow again and I’ll shoot the best score that I can.

“I’m excited about where my game is but people don’t realise how much I want this so it’s just hard to take right now.”

