Shane Lowry disputes suggestions of future USA Ryder Cup dominance

Shane Lowry has disputed the suggestion that the USA will dominate the Ryder Cup for years to come after their emphatic victory at the Whistling Straits.

The Americans claimed a record 19-9 victory against Europe in the 2021 Ryder Cup and did so without losing a single session across the three days, with a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s afternoon fourballs their worst result of the weekend.

The USA achieved their largest every victory against Europe with their youngest ever team in the Ryder Cup, with eight of their 12 players still in their 20s.

While all that makes for ominous reading for Europe’s future Ryder Cup hopes, Lowry told the Irish Independent that he is confident that they will be more than able to challenge the USA in the years to come.

Shane Lowry on Europe’s chances in the years to come.

“Ah, f**k that. We’ve got top players,” Lowry said in response to being asked if the current American team will create a dynasty.

“I said to Rory McIlroy before we went out this morning. ‘You’re Rory f**king McIlroy. You’re already one of the best players of all time, and you’re 32. Go and show it today.’ And he did.

“Jon Rahm. Jon Rahm is going to win 10 Majors. He’s one of the best golfers you’ve ever seen, Poults today, never beaten in singles. Viktor Hovland. We’ve so much talent there.

“No doubt, there’s going to be a good few of us on the team next time and a few others. Everyone there will be good enough to win the Ryder Cup.”

Shane Lowry’s performance in his first Ryder Cup.

Lowry performed admirably in his first-ever Ryder Cup, securing one point from a possible three against an American team that included eight of the top 10 ranked golfers in the world.

The Offaly man got off to a rough start in Friday’s afternoon fourballs alongside Rory McIlroy as the pair lost to Tony Finau and Harris English, but Lowry bounced back in style on the Saturday.

Himself and Tyrrell Hatton got revenge on Finau and English in Saturday’s afternooon fourballs, which the Irishman certainly wasn’t afraid to celebrate.

Lowry was unable to defeat Patrick Cantlay in Sunday’s singles, but he did put in a performance that people will remember for some time despite the weekend clearly belonging to the Americans.

This is what it means to me. Big day tomorrow 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/KhF05YnPUL — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 26, 2021

Read More About: Ryder Cup, shane lowry