Shane Lowry admits he ‘can’t stand’ playing with certain LIV golfers

Shane Lowry has admitted he “can’t stand” the idea of playing alongside certain LIV golfers at the BMW PGA Championship.

While LIV golfers had originally been suspended from playing in European Tour events, they are able to temporarily compete at the BMW PGA Championship in England this week due to an appeal.

The presence of the golfers who have joined the breakaway Saudi-backed tour has caused some discomfort, with a number of PGA golfers very vocal in their disapproval of LIV Golf.

Lowry has now joined the chorus, telling Sky Sports that he wouldn’t shake hands with a number of LIV golfers who are playing this week.

Shane Lowry on LIV golfers.

“I can’t say I’m 100 per cent OK with everyone being here, but there are some of the guys that I kind of don’t mind them being here given what they’ve done for the tour over the years,” Lowry said.

“There are certain guys that I just can’t stand them being here to be honest and I don’t like it that they’re here.

“To be honest the one thing that has really annoyed me over the last few months is how disruptive they’re all trying to be and I get they’re here to get world ranking points and do that.

“But in a way I think they’re here for that and to be disruptive. I don’t think they’re here for anything else… There are certain lads that I’d shake hands with and there are certain lads I wouldn’t.”

This is as passionate and erudite as I’ve ever heard Shane be on golf’s ongoing soap opera. pic.twitter.com/9skSmXYNi4 — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) September 7, 2022

Golf’s civil war rumbles on.

Tensions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf shows no sign of easing, and neither does the tensions between the players themselves who once happily played together.

More and more golfers are continuing to join the LIV ranks, with this year’s Open Championship winner Cameron Smith the latest high-profile name to make the move.

The struggle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is also taking place in the courtrooms, with legal proceedings ongoing between the two.

