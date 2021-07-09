Fan thrown out of Scottish Open after taking Rory McIlroy’s golf club

A spectator has been removed from the Scottish Open after taking one of Rory McIlroy’s clubs.

McIlroy was chatting with world number one Jon Rahm and his caddie Harry Diamond, when a fan casually walked up to his bag, took the head cover off the Holywood native’s driver, and then took one of his irons.

The spectator then went to the other side of the tee and took a few practice swings with McIlroy’s iron, before security at the Scottish Open intervened.

This is crazy, man just walks up and lifts club and headvover off Rory on tee box. Taken away by security straight away 🤷‍♂️ #RoryMcIlroy pic.twitter.com/nWDgxlqVJ6 — Irish Golfer Magazine (@IrishGolferMag) July 9, 2021

A spectators account of the bizarre incident.

McIlroy and co. were taken aback by the spectators actions, with the Down man doing a double take after watching the man take one of his irons from his bag.

A different spectator was speaking to The Scotsman about the bizarre incident at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, and revealed that the man questioned why he wasn’t allowed to take one of McIlroy’s clubs.

“He appeared on the tee, took the headcover off Rory’s driver in the bag then took out an iron and had a couple of swings with it,” the onlooker said.

“When someone told him that he couldn’t do that, he replied by saying ‘Why not?’ At that point, the security people assigned to following the group moved in and took him away.” Although surprised, McIlroy seemed to be largely undisturbed by the interruption. Rory McIlroy warms up for the Open Championship. McIlroy is tied at 36th place in the Scottish Open at the time of writing and is currently sitting on three under par on the second day of the tournament. Rahm, who stood alongside McIlroy when the latter’s iron was taken, is currently leading the way at 11 under par. The tournament is largely acting as a warm-up for next week’s Open Championship, which kicks off on the 15th of July at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. McIlroy will be hoping to improve on his performance at the last Open Championship in 2019, in which he missed the cut on the Friday.

