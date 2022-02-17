Rory McIlroy warns younger golfers against joining breakaway league

Rory McIlroy has warned younger players against joining the Saudi Arabian-backed Super Golf League, saying it would put their careers at risk.

A number of high profile golfers are reportedly considering joining the breakaway league, including Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, which could have major implications for their careers.

Those who do join the league could find themselves banned from competing on some of the sport’s biggest stages, such as the PGA Tour and Ryder Cup.

McIlroy certainly won’t be one of those who join the Super Golf League however, and he told the BBC that any younger players considering joining the league would be putting their careers in jeopardy.

Rory McIlroy on the Super Golf League.

“I’m intrigued who would [join]. Certainly for the younger guys it just seems a massive risk. I can maybe make sense of it for the guys that are getting to the latter stages of their career,” McIlroy said.

“I don’t think that’s what a rival golf league is really going to want, is it? They don’t want some sort of league that’s like a pre-Champions Tour.

“I understand the financial part of it for guys that are later on in their career. You look at the people that have already said no – [Jon] Rahm, number one in the world, Collin Morikawa, myself.

“Like you’ve got the top players in the world are saying no, so that has to tell you something.”

Rory at Riv 🚁 pic.twitter.com/IolcsAhZcI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2022

The Northern Irishman aims to get back to winning ways.

McIlroy is still one of the best in the business and is currently fifth in the official World Golf Rankings, although it has been over seven years since he last won a major championship.

The 32-year-old was frustrated with his performance in last year’s Ryder Cup, although he did put in an excellent display on the final day in beating Xander Schauffele in a singles match, and he will hope to replicate that form going forward.

Read More About: Rory McIlroy, Super Golf League