Rory McIlroy returns to top of world rankings after CJ Cup triumph

Rory McIlroy has returned to the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking for the ninth time in his career after victory in the CJ Cup.

The County Down man continued his recent excellent form as McIlroy retained his CJ Cup title by seeing off challenges from the likes of Kurt Kitayama, Lee Kyoung-hoon and Jon Rahm.

Victory in the CJ Cup also sees McIlroy return to top spot in the world rankings for the first time since July 2020, as he leapfrogged reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler into first place.

McIlroy was speaking to Sky Sports after his triumph in South Carolina and was very appreciative of regaining the status of the world’s number one ranked golfer.

Rory McIlroy on returning to the top of the rankings.

“It feels great to go out there with a lead, shoot a great score, play really well and get the win,” McIlroy said.

“It’s an awesome way to start the season I guess and obviously it’s a continuation of how I feel like I’ve been playing over the last few months.

“It means a lot [to be ranked number one again]. I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have.

“I absolutely love the game of golf and I think that when I go out there and I play with that joy, it’s definitely showed over these last 12 months.

“It feels awesome. I’m looking forward to celebrating with my team tonight and for the next couple of weeks, because I think it’s a big achievement. I’m really proud of myself right now and I want to go and enjoy this.”

Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. pic.twitter.com/LHK9PfQdSa — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) October 24, 2022

Time to challenge for Majors again.

McIlroy has been in excellent form in recent months as he produced four superb performances at all four of last season’s major events, although he didn’t quite manage to win any.

The 33-year-old last won a major in 2014, although he does look to be very close to winning another, which would be the fifth of his career.

Read More About: Rory McIlroy