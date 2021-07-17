Rory McIlroy throws club away in anger after skewed shot at The Open

Rory McIlroy took out his frustrations on his long iron after a skewed shot on the 14th hole at the Royal St. George’s golf course.

The Northern Irish golfer is one under par after the third day at the Open Championship, which has left McIlroy 10 shots off the leader Louis Oosthuizen.

McIlroy couldn’t hide his disappointment with a wayward drive that landed in the rough in Sandwich, as he threw away his club before heading after his ball.

Oh no, Rory 😰 McIlroy took his frustration out on his golf club after a wayward drive at the 14th 😳

The four-time Major winner started well on the third day after two consecutive rounds of 70 on days one and two, as he recorded five birdies on the front nine.

However, McIlroy dropped shots on the 11th and 13th holes, before he took his frustrations out on his club on the 14th hole after sending his ball into the rough.

The 32-year-old is tied in 41st place at the time of writing, and will finish without a major time for the seventh consecutive year.

‘A tale of two nines.’

McIlroy was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after he finished up on the third day and looked on the positives after failing to capitalise on a promising start.

“Sort of a tale of two nines. I played great on the front nine, hit some really good iron shots, converted some putts and really got it going. Then the back nine played tough. They’re sort of tucking the pins away.

“They’ve stretched the golf course out to as long as it can play. I was hitting two-iron into the (par three) 11th hole, I missed a short putt there for par and it kind of killed the momentum I had.

“Not birdieing the par five and making another couple of bogeys on the way in, certainly it felt like a better round than one under par, but it was encouraging to see some of the golf that I played on that front nine.

“It’s just a matter of trying to keep that going and try to turn those nine-hole stretches into 18-hole stretches, and then those 18-hole stretches into whole tournaments. It’s getting there.”

