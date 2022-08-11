Rory McIlroy says struggle with LIV has become ‘personal’ after legal battle

Rory McIlroy believes common sense has prevailed after a US court denied a motion to allow three LIV Golf members to play in in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Taylor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones had attempted to play in this week’s tournament, although a US judge ruled that the trio knew they could be suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf.

The decision marked the first legal victory for the PGA Tour with the Saudi-backed tour, in what is expected to be a long struggle between the two in the years to come.

Rory McIlroy on the court decision.

McIlroy was speaking to the media ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and expressed his relief that the judge ruled in favour of the PGA Tour before the tournament began.

“From my vantage point, common sense prevailed and I thought it was the right decision,” McIlroy said.

“And now that that has happened, I think it just lets us focus on the important stuff, which is the golf, and we can all move forward and not have that sideshow going on for the next few weeks, which is nice.”

🗣️ “I have a little more respect for the guys that haven’t put their names to the suit” Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts on yesterday’s court ruling that LIV Golf players could not take part in the FedEx Cup. pic.twitter.com/Pt0FlGWE86 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2022

‘It’s become a little more personal.’

McIlroy has been an outspoken critic of LIV Golf ever since the Saudi-backed tour reared its head, and he again made no attempt to hide his opinion on the matter.

“I certainly have a little more respect for the guys that haven’t put their names to the suit. So yeah, I mean, it’s become a little more personal because of that,” McIlroy stated.

“Guys are going to make their own decisions which they feel are best for them, and that’s totally fine. Again, I don’t begrudge anyone for going over to play LIV or taking guaranteed money. If that’s your prerogative and what you want to do, totally fine.

“I think where the resentment comes from for the membership of this tour is the fact that they want to try to get their way back in with no consequences.

“For anyone that’s read the PGA Tour handbook or abided by the rules and regulations, that would feel very unfair to them.”

Read More About: LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy