Rory McIlroy happy to put less pressure on himself ahead of Masters

Rory McIlroy is happy to put less pressure on himself ahead of another opportunity to achieve a Career Grand Slam at the Masters this week.

The Northern Irish golfer has won the US Open, the Open Championship and the PGA Championship, but the Masters triumph has so far managed to evade him in his career.

McIlroy’s last Majors win came in 2014, while his best finish at the Masters came in 2015 when he came in fourth place, although the 32-year-old remains as one of the world’s best golfers.

While winning a Career Grand Slam is the dream of all golfers of McIlroy’s calibre, the County Down man admitted at a press conference that he doesn’t feel as much pressure to win the Masters as he used to.

Rory McIlroy on the Masters.

“I’d say a little bit less pressure. My best finish was the first go-around [in 2015] to try to win the slam,” McIlroy said.

“Jordan [Speith] played wonderfully that week and I played well. Maybe not as well as I could but I played pretty much up to my potential, it just wasn’t good enough that week.

“I think as well, as I said at the start, maybe I’m at a different stage in my life where back then golf was everything. Obviously it’s still very, very important but maybe back then I don’t know if I would feel fulfilled if I didn’t win one, or whatever it is.

“It’s less pressure. I know if I play well I’ll give myself chances to win this golf tournament. It’s just a matter of going out there and executing the way you know you can stick to your game plan and be patient and be discipline and all the things you need to do around Augusta National.

“But if I think back to 2015 when I was coming off that run, there’s certainly less pressure I feel than there was then.”

Rory McIlroy has no issues with a quiet start to the week. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ohv9eJ5UcG — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022

The action at Augusta kicks off on Thursday.

The Masters gets underway at the Augusta National in Georgia at 1pm Irish time, while Padraig Harrington will be the first Irish golfer to tee off as part of the second group at 1.11pm.

Shane Lowry begins his tournament at 3.01pm, while Seamus Power tees off at 5.24pm, followed by McIlroy in the final group at 7.03pm.

The tournament will be played over four days at the Augusta National and was won by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama last year.

