Rory McIlroy hopes to emulate Leona Maguire’s heroics in the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy believes Team Europe should look to follow their female counterpart’s blueprint in this year’s Ryder Cup.

Europe ran out as 15-13 winners against the USA in this year’s Solheim Cup, with Irish rookie Leona Maguire putting in a stunning performance in her first tournament, scoring 4.5 points out of a possible 5.

Maguire and her team mates put themselves into pole position on the first day of the tournament after taking a three-point lead, and held their nerve in days two and three to claim a two-point win.

McIlroy was speaking to RTE Sports ahead of the Ryder Cup this weekend and called on his team mates to emulate the Solheim Cup winners’ cool disposition at the Whistling Straits.

Rory McIlroy on Leona Maguire and the Solheim Cup.

“We need to follow the blueprint of what the girls did a few weeks ago. The way they went about their business….I thought they did a really good job of being quite stoic the whole week,” McIlroy said.

“They were putting points on the board, not getting too animated or too excited and just getting the job done.

“Leona Maguire was amazing and if we can follow the girls’ example this week we’ll be doing something pretty well.”

Europe look to retain their Ryder Cup title.

Cavan native Maguire played a crucial role for Europe in this year’s Solheim Cup, and there will again be plenty of Irish influence in the Ryder Cup thanks to team captain Padraig Harrington, as well as McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

McIlroy put in a mixed performance at the last Ryder Cup in 2018, securing two of the five points available to him, but Europe ultimately ran out as comfortable 17.5 to 10.5 winners nonetheless.

The United States are the bookies’ favourites to win the Ryder Cup this year despite Europe’s comfortable victory in 2018, and are on home soil at the Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

American golfers Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth picked up major wins this year, while Jon Rahm is the sole European golfer to have won a major in 2021.

