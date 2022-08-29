Close sidebar

Rory McIlroy makes history in winning third FedEx Cup

by Eoin Harte
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy made history as he became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times, picking up an $18 million prize in doing so.

Victory for McIlroy on Sunday morning looked unlikely, as he trailed Scottie Scheffler by six shots. The world number one endured a frustrating round however, which allowed the Northern Irishman to edge him out.

Scheffler shot three over par on the final day of action, while McIlroy shot a four under par final round to win the Tour Championship and add to FedEx Cup triumphs in 2016 and 2019.

McIlroy was speaking after claiming a first place finish and gave credit to Scheffler as the young American narrowly missed out on a fifth tournament win this year.

Rory McIlroy on winning the FedEx Cup.

“What a week, what a day. There’s one thing I want to say, I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this today. He has had an unbelievable season. I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post,” McIlroy said of Scheffler.

“But he’s a hell of a competitor, he’s an even better guy, it was an honour and a privilege to battle with him today and I’m sure we’ll have many more. I told him we’re one-all in Georgia this year. He got the Masters and I got this.

“I’ve been in the final group here three of the last five years, starting with Tiger [Woods] in 2018 in that incredible scene. Then to get the better of Brooks in ’19 was awesome. Then another final group here.

“I didn’t really give myself much of a chance teeing off today, six behind – I thought it was going to be really tough to make up. But my good play and Scottie’s not so great play, it was a ball game going into the back nine.”

The season ends on a high note for the Northern Irishman.

Although McIlroy narrowly missed out on major championship victories at the Masters and the Open Championship this season, the 33-year-old can be very pleased with his efforts.

McIlroy picked top his first win of the season back in October with a CJ Cup triumph, before winning the Canadian Open in June, while victory in the Tour Championship was enough to see him claim a third FedEx Cup title.

