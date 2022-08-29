Rory McIlroy makes history in winning third FedEx Cup

Rory McIlroy made history as he became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times, picking up an $18 million prize in doing so.

Victory for McIlroy on Sunday morning looked unlikely, as he trailed Scottie Scheffler by six shots. The world number one endured a frustrating round however, which allowed the Northern Irishman to edge him out.

Scheffler shot three over par on the final day of action, while McIlroy shot a four under par final round to win the Tour Championship and add to FedEx Cup triumphs in 2016 and 2019.

McIlroy was speaking after claiming a first place finish and gave credit to Scheffler as the young American narrowly missed out on a fifth tournament win this year.

Rory McIlroy on winning the FedEx Cup.

“What a week, what a day. There’s one thing I want to say, I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this today. He has had an unbelievable season. I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post,” McIlroy said of Scheffler.

“But he’s a hell of a competitor, he’s an even better guy, it was an honour and a privilege to battle with him today and I’m sure we’ll have many more. I told him we’re one-all in Georgia this year. He got the Masters and I got this.

“I’ve been in the final group here three of the last five years, starting with Tiger [Woods] in 2018 in that incredible scene. Then to get the better of Brooks in ’19 was awesome. Then another final group here.

“I didn’t really give myself much of a chance teeing off today, six behind – I thought it was going to be really tough to make up. But my good play and Scottie’s not so great play, it was a ball game going into the back nine.”

“It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf.” A candid @McIlroyRory interview after winning @PlayoffFinale. pic.twitter.com/L7186ibaNJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 28, 2022

The season ends on a high note for the Northern Irishman.

Although McIlroy narrowly missed out on major championship victories at the Masters and the Open Championship this season, the 33-year-old can be very pleased with his efforts.

McIlroy picked top his first win of the season back in October with a CJ Cup triumph, before winning the Canadian Open in June, while victory in the Tour Championship was enough to see him claim a third FedEx Cup title.

