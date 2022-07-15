Skewed Rory McIlroy drive breaks supporter’s hand at the Open

A skewed drive from Rory McIlroy resulted in a broken hand for a supporter at the Open Championship who didn’t heed the Northern Irishman’s warning.

McIlroy had a very good first day in the Open Championship at St Andrews in Scotland, as he finished his first round on six under par, which put him in second place on the leaderboard and two shots behind the USA’s Cameron Young.

Not all of McIlroy’s shots went according to plan however, as one of his drives ended up hitting supporter Charlie Kane on the hand.

Kane, who is the lead PGA Tour social media content manager, took to Twitter to reveal that the wayward shot had fractured his hand, although he blamed himself for not heeding McIlroy’s warning.

Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy’s drive landed on my knuckle. He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/91bOwuA4mY — Charlie Kane (@PGATOURKane) July 14, 2022

The Northern Irishman is aiming for second Open title.

McIlroy has put himself well into contention to win this year’s Open Championship after his opening round at St Andrews, as he looks to end his drought for a major title.

The 33-year-old hasn’t won a major title since 2014, when he won that year’s Open Championship and PGA Championship, although he has been in fine form this year.

McIlroy finished in second place in this year’s Masters back in April and won the Canadian Open last month. The Northern Irishman’s efforts this year have seen him rise to second place in the World Golf Ranking, having finished 2021 in 9th place.

An improved ranking position won’t quench McIlroy’s hunger for success this year however, with this week’s event in Scotland being the final major of the season.

