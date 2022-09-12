Pádraig Harrington takes friendly dig at ‘lightweight’ Shane Lowry after both men win big

Pádraig Harrington labelled Shane Lowry a “lightweight” after the newly crowned BMW PGA Championship winner didn’t answer his phone after his success.

Harrington and Lowry both had a great weekend, as the Dubliner notched a third PGA Champions Tour win this year at the Ascension Charity Classic, while the Offaly man bagged a win on the European Tour.

The 51-year-old was able to watch Lowry’s success before going out and winning a tournament himself in Missouri, and wanted to congratulate his fellow Irish golfer on his triumph after he was done for the day.

It was after 3am in England by the time Harrington got around to ringing Lowry, and he wasn’t impressed when his phonecall went unanswered.

Pádraig Harrington takes a dig at Shane Lowry.

“I’ll be shocked if he’s not still going, hang on a second here. Either way, if Shane is not still partying I’m not happy or else he’s not answering my phone call at, what time is it, 3.30am in the morning,” Harrington said when trying to ring Lowry.

“Either way I’m not impressed with him. I’m assuming there must be a problem with the connection. There’s no way he wouldn’t be answering.

“Good God he’s a lightweight. He must have gone to bed. I did get to watch his golf before I went out. It was a nice feeling to see him win and then you’re going out. But he’s obviously a lightweight gone to bed early.”

A great weekend for Irish golf.

Irish eyes were smiling at the weekend thanks to Lowry and Harrington’s victories, while Rory McIlroy was just a shot behind his Olympic team mate at the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey.

Lowry was critical of the involvement of LIV golfers before the tournament kicked off on Thursday, and described the win as “one for the good guys”.

“I made no secrets as to how I feel about the whole thing at the start of the week,” Lowry said.

“I wanted to go out and win this tournament for myself, and for this tour and for everyone who stayed loyal to this tour. I really feel like this is one for the good guys.”

