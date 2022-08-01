Luke Donald named as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain in place of Henrik Stenson

Luke Donald has been named as Europe’s captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, replacing Henrik Stenson.

Stenson was originally due to captain Europe next year at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, but he was stripped of the captaincy after signing on with LIV Golf.

Donald, who played for Europe in the Ryder Cup on four occasions, has been drafted in as Stenson’s replacement, having served as vice captain to Thomas Bjorn and Padraig Harrington in the last two tournaments.

The 44-year-old Englishman spoke about just how much the Ryder Cup means to him and how honoured he is to get the chance to captain Europe next year in Italy.

“I am incredibly proud to be named European Ryder Cup Captain for 2023,” Donald said.

“It is truly one of the greatest honours that can be bestowed upon a golfer, to lead a team of your peers and be an ambassador for an entire continent. I feel extremely privileged to have been given that responsibility and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

“Some of my best experiences in golf have been in the Ryder Cup and I would not swap those for anything. It is an event like no other and I cannot wait to create more special memories in Italy next year.

“I love everything the Ryder Cup embodies, from the camaraderie and companionship of being part of a team, to the history of the contest, but most of all playing for something bigger than yourself.

“Rome will be a fantastic host city, and I have always enjoyed spending time there. It is a city rich in history and hopefully we can create some of our own in 14 months’ time.”

‘He is hugely respected by the players and by the wider support team.’

European Ryder Cup Director Guy Kinnings was highly complimentary of Donald, and expressed his confidence in the Englishman’s ability to captain the team next year.

“Luke is a former World Number One who possesses a superb Ryder Cup record, so he undoubtedly has the credentials required to be a successful European Captain,” Kinnings commented.

“He is hugely respected by the players and by the wider support team at Ryder Cup Europe who have already done an immense amount of work behind the scenes to give him a strong platform for the remaining 14 months before the match gets underway.

“We have continued the tradition of moving forward with players in the role of Captain who have excelled in the Ryder Cup arena; and in terms of Luke, we are combining that experience with strong leadership and a meticulous approach.

“On behalf of everyone at Ryder Cup Europe, we look forward to fully supporting him in the quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup next year.”

