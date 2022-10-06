LIV golfers will not receive ranking points despite MENA partnership

LIV Golf players will not receive world ranking points in the coming weeks despite a partnership with the MENA Tour.

After Wednesday’s announcement of a strategic alliance with the MENA Tour, which has been recognised by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) since 2016, LIV Golf claimed that their members would be immediately eligible for ranking points.

While LIV Golf players will compete in two upcoming events on the MENA Tour, which normally would have offered ranking points, the OWGR has explained in a statement released today that this will not be the case.

The OWGR hasn’t permanently revoked the awarding of ranking points from the MENA Tour, as of yet anyway, although the next two events will not qualify LIV Golf players for ranking points as a review is underway.

Official World Golf Ranking statement.

“Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) received a communication from the MENA Tour on October 5th, 2022, at 13:05 BST. The communication detailed significant changes to the MENA Tour’s membership structure along with an outline of the initial series of tournaments in the 2022/23 MENA Tour season,” the statement reads.

“OWGR notes that the first two tournaments in this series appeared to be the same as the LIV Golf Invitational Series tournaments in Bangkok and Jeddah. The communication from the MENA Tour included a starting field data file for the Bangkok tournament, confirming that to be the case.

“A review of the changes to the MENA Tour is now underway by the OWGR.

“Notice of these changes given by the MENA Tour is insufficient to allow OWGR to conduct the customary necessary review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok (7-9 October) and LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (14-16 October).

“Only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour’s new “Limited Field Tournaments”, defined by the MENA Tour in its Regulations as “any MENA Tour-approved tournament, which comprises of a player field of less than 80 players”.

“Regular official MENA Tour events conducted over 54 or 72 holes with a cut after 36 holes, and its Tour Championship, typically conducted over 54 holes with no cut, remain eligible for inclusion in the OWGR.”

Official World Golf Ranking Statement Follow the link below to our website for more Information: https://t.co/3mQtB9cbyN#OWGR #OfficialWorldGolfRanking pic.twitter.com/ARqbnVXpxi — OWGR (@OWGRltd) October 6, 2022

LIV Golf’s attempt to secure ranking points falls flat, for now.

Not receiving ranking points has been a point of contention for those who joined the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, and the OWGR’s statement will come as a blow to LIV Golf.

The rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has cast a long shadow over the sport in recent times and it doesn’t look like there will be an end to the controversy any time soon.

