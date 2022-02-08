Leona Maguire rises in the golf world rankings after first LGPA Tour title

Leona Maguire has risen 17 places in the official women’s world golf rankings after winning her first-ever LGPA title at the weekend.

Cavan native Leona Maguire put in an excellent performance over three rounds of golf in Florida, winning the Drive On Championship, becoming the first Irishwoman to win an LGPA title in doing so.

Maguire has been well rewarded for her triumph in Florida in the world rankings, having risen to 20th place, which is a career-high for the Irish Olympian.

The 27-year-old has experienced an incredible rise over the last six months, having played a starring role in Europe’s victory at the 2021 Solheim Cup back in September.

Maguire’s bank account will also be looking very healthy, having won $225,000 for her first-placed finish in Florida.

“To show that it is possible for a girl from a small little town in Ireland to be able to compete against the best players in the world and win on the LPGA.” Anything is possible. 🏆@leona_maguire | #DriveOn pic.twitter.com/UE0OX3ojvO — LPGA (@LPGA) February 6, 2022

Waterford’s Seamus Power has risen in the men’s rankings.

Seamus Power has also risen in the rankings, despite a disappointing end to the weekend for him at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Waterford man Power led the pack at the halfway point, but was unable to maintain his good form in rounds three and four of the tournament.

The 34-year-old finished on three-over in the third round, before achieving a par score in the final round on Saturday, to finish on -14 overall, which saw him tie for ninth place.

Power has risen four places in the rankings thanks to his performance over the four days and sits in 46th place. He has overtaken fellow Irishman Shane Lowry in doing so, who has dropped to 48th place.

Rory McIlroy remains as the highest-ranked Irish golfer, and is in sixth place, while Spain’s Jon Rahm remains at the top of the world rankings.

