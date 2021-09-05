Leona Maguire makes perfect start to life in the Solheim Cup

Leona Maguire scored a winning put as Europe secured a three-point lead over the USA on the first day of the Solheim Cup.

Cavan’s Maguire is the first Irishwoman to play at the Solheim Cup, and she made a big impression at the Inverness Club in Ohio as she and her partner Mel Reid secured a vital morning foursomes win against America sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda.

The Irishwoman went on to win her second point of the day alongside Georgia Hall as they saw off the challenge from America’s Yealimi Noh and Brittany Altomare in the afternoon four-ball.

Europe are in a commanding position against the USA after just one day of action, as they take a 5.5 to 2.5 lead into the second day of the Solheim Cup.

Leona Maguire on her start to life in the Solheim Cup.

Maguire was speaking to Sky Sports after her win in the morning foursomes at the Solheim Cup and was understandably delighted at how things had gone for herself and her partner.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my Solheim career,” Maguire said.

“Very lucky to have Mel alongside me. I think everybody had written us off today, and we just sort of took that in our stride and wanted to be as relentless and fearless as possible, and I feel like we did that.”

The USA have it all to do on day two of the Solheim Cup.

Maguire will again partner with Reid on the second day of the Solheim Cup, when the pair take on Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing in the morning foursomes.

The USA will have to conjure up a remarkable comeback in order to win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017, as no team have ever come back from a three-point deficit on the first day.

Extraordinary comebacks have happened before in the Solheim Cup however, as Europe won the tournament in 2019 after victories in the final three singles matches on day three.

