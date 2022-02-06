Leona Maguire makes history in becoming first Irish golfer to win LGPA title

Leona Maguire made history at the Drive On Championship in Florida as she became the first Irish golfer to win a title on the LGPA Tour.

Cavan native Maguire backed up her extraordinary performance in last year’s Solheim Cup by finishing on -18, holding off the challenge from Lexi Thompson in the final round.

Maguire shared the lead with Marina Alex heading into the last round at the Drive On Championship, but the 27-year-old put in another assured performance and ultimately finished three shots ahead of her closest rival.

The history-maker wasn’t able to fully reflect on the significance of her accomplishments directly after her triumph in Florida but admitted she was proud of herself after an excellent few rounds of golf.

‘It’s a bit surreal.’

“Hasn’t really sunk in yet. It’s a bit surreal. It’s been a long time coming and I suppose you don’t know it’s going to happen until it actually does,” Maguire said.

“Tried to just stay really patient today. Didn’t get ahead of myself. Wanted to go out and just shoot a number. Didn’t want anybody to have to hand it to me.

“I wanted to go out and win it myself and earn it. Yeah, just really proud of the way I played today.”

Leona Maguire managed to hold off the rest of the pack.

Maguire didn’t have it all her own way of course, as she had to be at her best to establish and then maintain her lead ahead of the rest of the pack.

Lexi Thompson, Sarah Schmelzel and Lin Xiyu did perform better than Maguire in the final round, but crucially, Marina Alex dropped off the pace which gave the Irishwoman a clear run at the title.

“I think the birdie on 7 was huge. Brittany [Altomare] had gone on that run early, and as I expected, I knew someone was going to go low today. I was just trying to keep up with her and Marina early on,” Maguire explained.

“That birdie on 7 and 8 as well out of the pine straw was huge for momentum making the turn, and then another two on 10 and 11. I thought the shot on 11 was in. But, yeah, just some really solid iron shots to set up those chances.”

Read More About: leona maguire, LGPA