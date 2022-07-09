Jordan Spieth strongly denies considering move to LIV

Jordan Spieth has strongly denied that he contemplated a move to LIV Golf, in response to what he has called “false reporting”.

A number of high-profile golfers have made the move over to LIV Golf, such as Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

It had been rumoured that Spieth, who is currently ranked 12th in the world, would also be joining the Saudi-backed tour but the American has made his position very clear through a statement he posted on Twitter today.

Jordan Spieth insists he is not moving to LIV Golf.

“Because of false reporting today, I feel the need to comment. Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue,” Spieth wrote.

“I am not in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives.

“My goal has not changed since I began playing golf – to win PGA Tour events and major championships and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is important to me.”

The most pressing issue in golf rumbles on.

There has been no shortage of controversy surrounding LIV Golf, as the Saudi Arabian influence on the tour has been widely criticised due to the country’s poor human rights record.

Portrush man Graeme McDowell has suggested that criticism of golfers who have joined LIV is misplaced, while Holywood’s Rory McIlroy has frequently spoken out against the breakaway tour.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have both imposed sanctions against its members who join LIV Golf, and despite the threat of legal action from the breakaway golfers, they are standing their ground so far.

