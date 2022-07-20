Henrik Stenson stripped of Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy due to LIV move

Henrik Stenson has been stripped of Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy amid reports that he is joining the LIV Golf tour.

Stenson is due to be unveiled as the latest golfer to join the Saudi-backed tournament, which has been condemned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

The Swedish golfer was due to captain Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup, but his captaincy has now been revoked as he “he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations”.

Ryder Cup Europe statement on Henrik Stenson.

“Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as Captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 – October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as Captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain.

“Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time.”

A statement from Ryder Cup Europe. — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) July 20, 2022

The list of golfers joining the Saudi-backed tour grows.

There has been no shortage of high-profile golfers to join LIV Golf, with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brook Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell all signing up.

The PGA Tour have stated that its members who participate in LIV Golf will be sanctioned, which could result in fines, suspensions and bans, with the Ryder Cup now also making its position on the tour very clear.

