Graeme McDowell hits out at ‘inaccurate’ world rankings after LIV snub

Graeme McDowell has called for LIV Golf players to be rewarded with Official World Golf Ranking points ASAP in response to the recent snub.

LIV Golf announced last week that their players would receive ranking points after forging a strategic alliance with the MENA Tour, which has been recognised by the OWGR since 2016.

That didn’t come to be however, as the OWGR announced that ranking points would not be awarded for MENA Tour events for the time being as a review of the changes would need to be carried out.

Dustin Johnson won the first of two MENA events last weekend that LIV Golf envisaged would grant their players ranking points, although the American’s slide down the rankings has continued despite his victory.

McDowell argued that the rankings are inaccurate as a result and called for LIV golfers to be retroactively awarded points for previous performances that have gone unnoticed.

“This guy standing in the middle of the three of us [Johnson], if his world ranking is inaccurate, then the whole system is inaccurate,” McDowell said.

“I feel like LIV tried to do everything they possibly can to be legitimate in the eyes of the OWGR. The word ‘Official’ has to go away from OWGR if they don’t take care of the players out here.

“The longer this goes on, we have a huge amount of deterioration in the current world ranking points for the guys out here, and if that doesn’t retrospectively get taken care of, by the time that we do get ranking points, our strength of field is going to be relatively much less than it needs to be.

“So we just get hurt the longer this game gets played, and it needs to be taken care of ASAP.”

The debate continues to rumble on.

The OWGR haven’t permanently revoked the rewarding of ranking points from the MENA Tour, with a decision yet to be made on the tour’s status after its partnership with LIV Golf was announced.

A number of LIV Golfers still feature quite high on the world rankings, although that won’t be the case for long if events on the Saudi-backed tour continue to go unrecognised.

