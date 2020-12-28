Australian golf legend Greg Norman has urged people to take coronavirus seriously after being hospitalised by the illness for the second time.

Norman, who won two British Opens during his career, went into hospital on Christmas after experiencing fever, as well as muscle and joint pains earlier in the week.

The 65-year old returned home to self-isolate on St. Stephen’s Day, while awaiting his test results, but has revealed through his Instagram account that he is now back in the hospital.

The Australian pleaded with his followers to take the virus seriously after admitting that coronavirus “kicked the crap” out of him since he first began experiencing symptoms.

“To all out there, please take this very, very serious. If you get it, the variations and intensity of symptoms varies from person to person.

“I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before. Muscle and joint pain on another level.

“Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scrapping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work like yesterday walking my dog Apollo my quads and hip flexors just did not want to work due to fatigue. Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same.

“And finally at times struggling with memory of names and things. Then there is irritation. So please take care. And for those doubters out there, do not judge or cast unwarranted comments and opinions I would not anyone, even you, to experience this hideous virus,” Norman said.

The retired golfer took part in a tournament just last week, when he played at the exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando with his son, Greg Jr.

