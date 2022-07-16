Emotional Tiger Woods thankful for Rory McIlroy gesture at St Andrews

While it certainly wasn’t the greatest two rounds of golf Tiger Woods has ever played, it was a special couple of days for the 15-time major winner at St Andrews nonetheless.

Woods missed the cut after he finished on nine over par after two rounds of golf at the Old Course in St Andrews, in what could be his last Open Championship appearance at the famous Scottish course.

Although Woods doesn’t have plans to retire any time soon, he acknowledged that by the time the Open is hosted at St Andrews again, he may no longer be playing on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods on potentially his last Open at St Andrews.

“It was very emotional for me. I’ve been coming here since 1995. I think the next one [at St Andrews] could be coming around in 2030, I don’t know if I’ll be able to physically play by then,” Woods told Sky Sports.

“To me, it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St Andrews. The fans, the ovation, and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling.

“The collective warmth and understanding, they understand what golf is all about and what it takes to be an Open champion.I’ve been lucky and fortunate enough to win it twice here.

“It felt very emotional, just because I don’t know what my health is going to be like. I feel like I will be able to play future British Opens, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play long enough until it comes back here.”

“It was very emotional for me” ❤️ Tiger Woods reflects on missing the cut at St Andrews and the reception he received from the fans walking down the 18th 👇pic.twitter.com/q4s5OVUCAt — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 15, 2022

Rory McIlroy gesture.

Woods was visibly emotional as he approached the 18th hole at St Andrews, although it wasn’t the thought of never playing at the famous Scottish venue in an Open which brought tears to his eyes.

It was the show of respect from fellow golfers such as Rory McIlroy and supporters at the Old Course which prompted a rare emotional response from Woods.

“As I walked further along the fairway, I saw Rory right there. He gave me the tip of the cap,” Woods explained.

“It was a pretty cool — the nods I was getting from guys as they were going out and I was coming in, just the respect, that was pretty neat. From a players’ fraternity level, it’s neat to see that and feel that.

“Then as I got into the shot — or closer to the green, more into the hole, the ovation got louder and got – you could feel the warmth and you could feel the people from both sides. It felt like the whole tournament was right there.

“They all had appreciated what I’ve done here for the years I’ve played — I’ve won two championships here — my British Open success and all my times I’ve enjoyed here in Scotland and playing, I felt like it just came to a head right there as I was walking to my golf ball.”

