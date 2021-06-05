Fans ejected for ‘Brooksie’ taunts aimed at Bryson DeChambeau

Several fans have reportedly been removed from the course after they taunted Bryson DeChambeau by calling out “Brooksie” at the Memorial Tournament.

The taunt – a reference to DeChambeau’s rival, Brooks Koepka – comes as part of an ongoing feud between the two golfers which has caught the headlines in recent months.

Fans were removed from the golf course for taunting DeChambeau while he was playing, although the Californian told reporters that he found the taunts to be “flattering”.

Bryson DeChambeau on Brooksy comments at Memorial: “It’s flattering. They can keep calling me that all day long. I have no issue with it. I grew up learning how to deal with that stuff.” Bryson LITERALLY a couple weeks ago:pic.twitter.com/SNVuGWtlTe — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) June 5, 2021

‘It’s not a big deal to me, it’s flattering.’

“I don’t care what they say. Like if they say that, it’s not a big deal to me, it’s flattering,” DeChambeau said.

“But I’ll also say that if they say it during a back stroke that’s different.”

When asked to comment on fans being removed from the course, DeChambeau claimed that he “doesn’t really care” and that the officials take care of that side of things.

Brooks Koepka’s response to fan ejections.

Koepka, who is not playing at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, took to Twitter to thank fans for calling out his name.

“What’s up guys? It’s Brooksie! I just wanted to say hey and thank you guys for your support. I heard a bunch of you guys were shouting my name at the gold tournament today,” Koepka said.

Capping off a long day with @MichelobULTRA! Thanks for all the support today. Also, we’ve got something for you… pic.twitter.com/kwtwXg3Kqb — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 4, 2021

“I know I’m not playing but thank you guys for showing support. And if your time was, I don’t know, cut short at the golf tournament today – DM MichelobUltra.

“We’re going to be giving out 50 cases of beer to the first 50 people in case your time was cut short or if you had any trouble at the tournament. Just as a thank you to you guys for showing support. Thank you guys, I appreciate it.”

