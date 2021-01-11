The US President won’t be happy about this.

The PGA of America has voted to terminate an agreement to hold next year’s PGA Championship at a golf course owned by US President Donald Trump in New Jersey.

The move comes off the back of the Trump-supporting mob who stormed the US Capitol Building in Washington DC last week.

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster.” — Jim Richerson, PGA of America President — PGA of America (@PGA) January 11, 2021

The President has been strongly criticised for the riots in the nation’s capital and has been banned from posting on a number of social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter.

PGA of America president Jim Richerson said the organisation made the decision in order to protect the association’s brand.

“It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission.

“It was a decision made to ensure the PGA of America and PGA professionals can continue to lead and grow our game for decades to come,” Richerson said in a video message.

‘We have had a beautiful relationship with the PGA of America.’

The golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which is one of 17 golf courses owned by Trump, was due to hold the tournament next May.

A representative of Trump claimed that the PGA have “no right” to move the location of the tournament.

“We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America. This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement,” Trump’s representative said.

It’s not the first time that a PGA tournament has been moved from one of Trump’s properties, with the organisation electing not to hold its Grand Slam of Golf at Trump National in Los Angeles in 2015.

The decision was made to move the tournament on that occasion after Trump made derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants.

