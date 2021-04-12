‘It’s pretty s**t for me!’ – Shane Lowry voices frustration about quarantine rules

Shane Lowry has hinted that the Irish Open could “be in trouble” due to the quarantine restrictions in Ireland.

Fresh from his 21st-place finish at the Masters, Shane Lowry admitted that his next few months are shrouded in uncertainty as he has been forced to part ways with his team and has no idea when he’ll see them again.

Lowry, who finished on even par overall at Augusta, suggested that the Irish Open could be in jeopardy after Ireland added a number of countries to the mandatory quarantine list.

The Offaly man pondered whether golfers could receive an exemption as travellers arriving in and leaving Ireland, with Lowry claiming that the current restrictions mean that he won’t have his team with him again until the Open this summer.

“If you look at what the Irish government are out there doing, I think the Irish Open is going to be in trouble because they’re out there putting France, Germany, and the U.S. on a quarantine for two weeks,” Lowry told reporters. “So I don’t know what’s going to happen there.

“You know, it’s pretty shit for me, to be honest, because I know things are tough for everybody at the minute, but my coach and my team are going home tomorrow, and I probably won’t see them until the Open. It’s not great, you know, because I want them over here for the big tournaments, the PGA and the U.S. Open.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t know. Maybe there will be exemptions or something. I have no idea.

“We’re an Olympic sport now. Maybe we should get an exemption. I have no idea.”

Next up for Lowry is the RBC Heritage in South Carolina but after that, the 34-year-old doesn’t know what his schedule will look like due to the confusion around quarantine.

Lowry is on the lookout for a new caddie for next weekend after Bo Martin had to return to Ireland after last weekend’s Masters.

“Ireland brought in a quarantine rule from the U.S. for some strange reason on Thursday, and we just had to make a decision,” Lowry said.

“Like he’s waiting on his second dose of vaccine back home, I think, and he needs to go home and get everything sorted. I don’t expect anyone to spend two weeks in a hotel for me in quarantine. I’m not going to do it, so I don’t expect anyone else to do it.

“There’s a couple of guys who aren’t playing next week and they’re out there looking for a job. So I’ll find a caddie out there somewhere.”

