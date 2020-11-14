‘That is just outrageous!’ – Shane Lowry with contender for shot of the Masters

It’s safe to say that the Sky Sports commentators were impressed with this effort from Shane Lowry on Saturday.

Even defending Masters champion Tiger Woods had to crack a smile of disbelief when Shane Lowry birdied on the par-four 14th hole at Augusta on Saturday.

With a number of slopes between himself and the hole, Lowry weighted his stroke perfectly and pumped his fist in celebration as the ball glided into the hole and Sky Sports’ commentators described the shot as “outrageous.”

"That is just outrageous!" 👏 Will we see a better shot today than this from Shane Lowry? Watch live only on Sky Sports #TheMasters or follow: https://t.co/ymPkpZyVoI pic.twitter.com/0xl5UNV3gS — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) November 14, 2020

Lowry made the cut with the 69 he carded on Saturday, improving significantly from his round one 74 and he goes into round three one under.

Tiger and Shane Lowry got a huge kick out of this chip-in on 14. Lowry: "I told him it was the second best chip I've ever seen on this course. The one he had on 16…that was a little better." pic.twitter.com/NGgOqmetws — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) November 14, 2020

Having declared Augusta his favourite place to play golf, Lowry hoped that he’d be able to take advantage of his great form this time around.

“I’m probably coming in a with a bit more form than I have ever have,” Lowry said before he teed off on Thursday.

“I do feel like my game is in a good place. It’s my favourite place in the world to play golf, but it’s somewhere I have never had much success.

“I don’t think I have shot too many great rounds around here, but I’m hoping the time of year might change my luck.”

Lowry, who remains the Open champion due to the fact that this year’s tournament was cancelled because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, admitted that winning the Masters would match the feat he accomplished at Royal Portrush in 2019.

“To be the first Irish man to ever wear the green jacket would be very special, and would be one of the few things that could top it,” Lowry said.

“I achieved something very, very special last year. I probably won’t ever top that, but it could be around here. I think they would be on par.”

