The Masters: TV channel details, Irish players in the field and tee times

The 2021 Masters.

The Masters is upon us once again. Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 tournament at Augusta National, including TV channel details, Irish players in the field and tee times.

Where does the Masters take place?

The Masters takes place at Augusta National in Georgia annually, making it unique compared to golf’s other three majors which are played at different courses every year.

What Irish players are in the field?

There are just the two Irish players at this year’s Masters in Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

McIlroy is still looking for a first green jacket and has been chasing a career grand slam at Augusta since the 2015 edition. He has three top five finishes in the last four years and six top 10s in his last seven attempts.

However, he has recently moved swing coach from Michael Bannon to Pete Cowen after a number of poor performances this year, including a missed cut at The Players Championship.

Lowry already has a major under his belt having won the 2019 Open Championship and will be hoping to improve on his record of three missed cuts in five Masters starts.

Who are the favourites?

The betting is headed by a group of five players, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

Johnson comes into this year’s Masters as defending champion having won November’s rescheduled event. However, after a solid start to the year, he has struggled for form in his last couple of starts.

DeChambeau infamously told reporters in November that he would play Augusta as a Par 67 (it’s actually a Par 72) but disappointed once again despite his improved form elsewhere.

Thomas has faced a tough year having lost a number of sponsors after an incident back in January. Nevertheless, he was very impressive in winning The Players and rightly takes his place at the top of the market.

Jordan Spieth, arguably the hottest player in golf right now, claimed his first victory since the 2017 Open after winning last week’s Valero Texas Open. The three-time Major champion has an exemplary record at Augusta and should have a big week.

Jon Rahm recently became a father and leads the European charge this week. Has a very solid record at the Masters and it’s hard to see him not having a good showing.

Out of the rest of the field, Lee Westwood and Daniel Berger should go well at each-way prices.

For a full list of tee times, click here.

Will there be fans allowed at Augusta?

Last November’s Masters was played behind closed doors but this year will see spectators return to Augusta.

While there will be restrictions, limited attendance will be permitted over the four days.

What TV channel can I watch it on in the UK and Ireland?

All four days of the Masters will be shown exclusively live on the Sky Sports The Masters channel.

Many fans will remember fondly BBC’s live coverage. But unfortunately, they only have the rights to show highlights after each day.

In Ireland, Eir Sport will show all four days live on Eir Sport 1.

You can also keep up to date at The Masters official website.

Read More About: The Masters