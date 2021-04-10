In seemingly an impossible position, he somehow found a gap and took aim at the green.

Jordan Spieth hit a miraculous shot from the trees to set up a birdie before play was suspended during the third round of The Masters at Augusta National.

Spieth started his round well with a birdie at the second hole to leave him on six under par and firmly in contention to win his second Green Jacket.

However, a disappointing bogey on 5 followed before he caught a flier from the rough on 7 which left him in an awkward spot at the back of the green.

The three-time Major champion hit his pitch into the bunker before failing to get up and down from there, leading to a double bogey.

It all seemed to be falling apart for Spieth as he played the par five eight hole. His drive went into the second cut on the left hand side before he pulled his attempted layup shot into the trees.

In seemingly an impossible position, the 2015 Masters winner somehow found a gap and took aim at the green.

Incredibly his ball landed on the green before using the back slope to finish right beside the hole for a tap-in birdie.

With the siren sounding shortly after for potential thunderstorms in the area, it could yet prove to be a crucial moment in the tournament.

Play is expected to resume shortly with a host of players in contention.

England’s Justin Rose maintains a one shot lead. After getting off to a flying start with two birdies in the first three holes, bogeys on 4 and 5 left him on seven under par.

Will Zalatoris is a shot back in second place while four players are in third place on five under par. They include Justin Thomas who is one under par for his round.

With Spieth just three back, the leaderboard is crowded with plenty of players in with chances of winning the 2021 Masters.

Full leaderboard, and updates on when play can resume, can be found at Masters.com.

