Billy Horschel recovered from a slip to hit a water-splash shot that Phil Mickelson described as “one of the best shots” he has ever seen during the third round of The Masters.

Horschel was playing the par-five 13th hole when his second shot took an unfavourable bounce and finished in Ray’s Creek just short of the green.

With his ball fully submerged in water, the 34-year-old was expected to take a penalty shot and drop his ball back on the fairway.

However, the 2014 Fed-Ex Cup champion decided to take off his socks and shoes and attempt a miracle shot.

Billy Horschel shot at The Masters.

While he was deciding on how to play the shot, he walked up the steep bank short of the green.

On his way back down towards his ball, he slipped in his bare feet, much to the amusement of playing partner Mickelson.

Mickelson, and the crowd watching, were as much amazed as they had been amused just seconds earlier when Horschel played an incredible shot from the water to get his ball on the green. He gave himself a 30 foot birdie putt, which he subsequently two-putted.

Billy Horschel.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion eventually signed for a 73, leaving him on four over par for the tournament heading into Masters Sunday.

“It was completely submerged, it was probably a couple of inches under the water,” Horschel told the media after his round.

“Fortunately enough, I’ve hit a few shots from the water just for fun in my lifetime, and I understand that the ball will come out if it wasn’t too deep.

“I knew there was a whole bunch of green behind me, so as long as I hit it hard enough, it would come out.

“So Phil was impressed by that. I guess that’s my highlight of the day!”

Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson was also asked about the shot after his round and didn’t hide how impressed he was, describing it as “one of the best shots I’ve ever seen”.

“He hit one of the best shots I’ve ever seen,” the three-time Masters winner said.

“There were two balls in the water that I was looking at, one was half submerged, one was fully submerged. I thought for sure his ball was the one that was half submerged.

“But he went after that ball fully submerged and got that thing out. It was an incredible golf shot. That’s not easy.

“Sometimes that thing comes out kind of ‘blah’ so I’m curious on how he hit that.”

