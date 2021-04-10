The Masters: Si Woo Kim uses 3-wood on greens after breaking putter

Kim broke his putter on the 15th green.

Si Woo Kim had to use his 3-wood on the final four greens at Augusta after breaking his putter during the second round of the Masters.

The 2017 Players champion had moved within two of the lead after four birdies over his first 13 holes on Friday.

However, things took a turn on the 14th green after he three-putted. That was followed by a poor chip on the 15th that almost went into the water.

He was caught on camera venting his frustration after the chip, smashing his putter on the ground.

This left Kim in a predicament with no putter to use on his last four holes. So he decided to pull out his 3-wood.

Unbelievably, he hit some great putts down the stretch, two-putting every green with a couple of near-misses.

This led to four pars to finish as he carded a 69, leaving him just three shots adrift of overnight leader Justin Rose heading into the weekend.

This wasn’t the end of the drama for Kim as when he finished his round, he undertook a bizarre handshake with 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

Earlier in the day, Shane Lowry knocked over a fan’s drink during a mixed second round of 73 which leaves him on level par.

During his round, Lowry pulled his tee shot on the 9th hole into the trees. A favourable bounce followed as the trees threw the ball back towards the fairway but not before nearly hitting a couple of patrons who were sitting on the ground.

It appeared to knock over one of the drinks sitting on the ground much to the amusement of the two spectators.

You can watch the incident here.

