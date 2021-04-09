Lowry’s 9th tee shot was an eventful one.

Shane Lowry knocked over a fan’s drink during a mixed second round of 73 which leaves him on level par at the halfway stage of The Masters.

Shane Lowry.

A spectacular second shot to the 18th green saw the Offaly man finish with a birdie, leaving him seven shots off leader and playing partner Justin Rose.

During his second round, Lowry pulled his tee shot on the 9th hole into the trees. A favourable bounce followed as the trees threw the ball back towards the fairway but not before nearly hitting a couple of patrons who were sitting on the ground.

It appeared to knock over one of the drinks sitting on the ground much to the amusement of the two spectators.

Owed a fresh one? 🍺 Shane Lowry disappointed a patron at Augusta after knocking his drink over during the second round of #TheMasters 📺 Watch live now on Sky Sports #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/gKiro3CySR — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 9, 2021

Lowry started the day with a double bogey and bogey on the first two holes to leave him three over par after two.

The 2019 Open champion fought back with a bounce back birdie on 3 before bogeys at 7 and 11 left him struggling on three over par for the tournament.

However, he finished strong with birdies at 12, 13 and 18 to keep him in with an outside chance of winning the green jacket.

Rory McIlroy is out in the afternoon group having shot four over par on Thursday.

Birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 13. A picture perfect Amen Corner for Justin Thomas. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1inqy00F1w — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2021

Rest of the field.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas made a move through the field as he shot a 67 to put himself on five under par for the tournament and just two shots adrift of Rose at the top of the leaderboard.

This included a run of birdies on all three holes of Amen Corner (11, 12 and 13) to put him in contention.

Playing with Thomas was Tony Finau who went one better than the 2021 Players champion by shooting a 66, leaving him also only two back.

Rose himself struggled on the front nine with four bogeys but a strong back nine including three birdies left him at the same score he started the day on, seven under, albeit with the rest of the field closing the gap on him.

