“I have to say that maybe the golf didn’t go as well as I wanted this week but the craic was mighty.”

Shane Lowry’s cannonball into the swimming pool stole the show from Padraig Harrington who was giving social media viewers an update on how his week had gone.

The Irish pair were playing the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour last week and shared a house together.

Shane Lowry.

Harrington posted his regular video to Twitter after he finished the tournament but this one had a twist to it.

Just before he finished his update, the European Ryder Cup captain took a glance to his left where an off-camera Lowry was about to jump fully clothed into the swimming pool.

He turned to watch as his fellow Irishman jumped in cannonball-style and posed for the cameras in mid-air.

Both players had disappointing weeks with Harrington missing the cut and Lowry finishing in tied-36th after a frustrating weekend for the Offaly man.

Nevertheless, it didn’t stop the two players enjoying themselves.

“I have to say that maybe the golf didn’t go as well as I wanted this week but the craic was mighty,” Harrington said at the end of the video.

Ryder Cup.

Lowry is hoping to qualify for Harrington’s European side at this year’s Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits after it was postponed last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the 33-year-old currently sits outside the qualifying places – on both the European and World Points lists – and would need a captain’s pick if he is to make the team.

The 2019 Open champion started the week with opening rounds of 66 and 67 but a pair of 74s on Saturday and Sunday led to a disappointing finish.

The tournament itself was won by Matt Jones who finished on 12-under-par. Next best was American Brandon Hagy who was five shots adrift of the Australian on seven-under-par.

Lowry will now head to this week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play hoping to rediscover the form that brought him a Major title.

Read More About: padraig harrington, shane lowry