Pete Cowen currently works with Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter.

Rory McIlroy is to begin a new relationship with swing coach Pete Cowen after working with Michael Bannon since the age of eight.

According to the Daily Telegraph, McIlroy is in the process of signing with Cowen after the pair had been seen working together at the last couple of tournaments.

McIlroy new coach.

The four-time Major winner has enjoyed an incredible run of success with Bannon, having worked together for over 20 years.

However, Bannon has not been seen at the past few tournaments, with Cowen helping the Northern Irishman in an unofficial capacity.

The Englishman was seen on the range working with McIlroy at Bay Hill as well as at TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship last week.

The 31-year-old is desperate to rediscover winning ways with the Masters only two weeks away. He has not won since the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions back in November 2019.

Cowen told reporters during the Players Championship that he “was just giving Rory my opinion” when asked about their new relationship.

However, it is now believed that a deal is imminent which will see the pair begin working together officially.

Pete Cowen.

Cowen boasts an incredible number of clients including high-profile names like Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter as well as working with the likes of Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia in the past.

It remains to be seen if Bannon will continue working on McIlroy’s team in some capacity as he is believed to have signed a long-term deal with the 2014 Open champion.

The former head professional at Holywood Golf Club first met McIlroy while in that role and moved to work full-time with the now-World Number 11 in 2012.

McIlroy’s management company and Cowen declined to comment but it is understood that the former World Number One has told his fellow players that he looking for a “change in direction” in appointing Cowen.

Following his missed cut at the Players, it remains to be seen if the change will have the desired effect in time for the Masters at Augusta.