“One of the things that professional golfers don’t love are Wednesday pro-ams. But, it’s actually refreshing to play in them now because you get to interact with some people.”

Rory McIlroy has spoken about the newfound perspective the Covid lockdown has given him over the last few months.

McIlroy made his seasonal reappearance at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship where he eventually finished third to England’s Tyrrell Hatton.

Nevertheless, it was a solid return for the former World number one and he will have his sights set on the upcoming Masters in April.

The Northern Irishman was speaking to HSBC before the tournament, where he outlined how the pandemic has put a lot of things in his life into a new-found perspective.

“You know something like this, whenever it happens, it really puts into perspective what really matters in the world,” McIlroy started.

“The health of your family, checking up on your loved ones, making sure your friends are okay.

“Previously there’s been nothing more that I would’ve wanted than lock myself in a dark room for a few days and not see anyone and now, it’s the last thing I want to do because I think we’ve all felt how that is and as a human race, I don’t think we like that.

“We’re social beings, we like to be around one another and hopefully in the not too distant future, we can do that again.

Enjoyed sitting down with @HSBC_Sport before this week’s Championship to talk about the challenges of 2020, a new outlook on life and even gave some advice to my 19-year-old-self. Watch the full interview👉 https://t.co/vG3XkJ6FK9 #ADGolfChamps #HSBCGolf pic.twitter.com/WIAeMmroaC — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 23, 2021

The four-time Major winner regrets the past where he feels, at times, he was almost pushing people away in his life.

“Pre covid, there were probably times where… maybe not tried to push people away… but I certainly wasn’t trying to welcome more people into my life,” McIlroy continued.

“You know, I had the people I liked and wanted, but now I’m certainly more open to new friendships, relationships, meeting people because honestly, I miss that. I miss that interaction.”

Wednesday pro-ams

Rory McIlroy also made the revelation that he, and many professional golfers, would typically not enjoy the traditional Wednesday Pro-Ams before tournaments.

However, the 2014 Open champion looks forward to them now as it gives him a chance to talk to different people.

This probably isn’t great to say on this interview but one of the things that professional golfers don’t love are Wednesday pro-ams,” he stated.

“But it’s actually refreshing to play in them now because you get to interact with some people, and you get to talk to different people so that’s actually quite nice.

“So it’s even stuff like that, things that you used to maybe not like, now you’re finding reasons to like them.

“I think if 2020 brought the whole world anything, it’s just a huge dose of perspective.”

