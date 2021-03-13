Rory McIlroy admits swing flaws after trying to emulate Bryson DeChambeau

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open.”

Rory McIlroy has admitted he is getting “sucked in” to chasing Bryson DeChambeau’s length and it is now starting to have a detrimental effect on his golf swing.

McIlroy was speaking in the aftermath of missing the cut at the Players’ Championship, having previously won the event in 2019.

The four-time Major winner hasn’t won on Tour since 2019 and told the press after his second round that he has been trying to add length to his game in order to keep competing at the highest level.

“Probably the swing issues and where it all stems from, probably like October last year, doing a little bit of speed training, started getting sucked into that stuff, swing got flat, long, and too rotational,” McIlroy said.

“Obviously I added some speed and am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn’t a good thing.

“So I’m sort of fighting to get back out of that. That’s what I’m frustrated with.

“I felt like I made some good strides. I played well at the Tour Championship, played well at the US Open.

“I sort of look back at Winged Foot and I look at my swing there, and I would be pretty happy with that again.

“And then after Winged Foot I had a few weeks before we went to the west coast and I started to try to hit the ball a bit harder, hit a lot of drivers, get a bit more speed.

“I felt like that was sort of the infancy of where these swing problems have come from.”

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the U.S. Open." Rory McIlroy discusses his quest for more speed and the swing issues he's been struggling with as a result. pic.twitter.com/mFWJmuaZDT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2021

The Northern Irishman was then asked had Bryson DeChambeau influenced his approach in adding length to his game, despite McIlroy already being one of the longest players on Tour already.

“I think a lot of people did,” McIlroy admitted.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open.

“I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they’re going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps.

“The one thing that people don’t appreciate is how good Bryson is out of the rough. Not only because of how upright he is, but because his short irons are longer than standard, so he can get a little more speed through the rough than us, than other guys.

“And I thought being able to get some more speed is a good thing, and maybe just to the detriment a little bit of my swing.

“I got there, but I just need to maybe rein it back in a little bit.”

