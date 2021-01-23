Rory McIlroy with 70 yard hole out to lead Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas headline the field this week with thirteen of the world’s top 50 teeing it up at the first Rolex Series tournament of the year.

Rory McIlroy holed out spectacularly from 70 yards for eagle to lead the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by one shot heading into Sunday’s final round.

10th hole eagle

McIlroy carded a two-under front-nine to lie in 2nd place in Abu Dhabi. Laying up on the par 5 10th hole, McIlory had 73 yards left for his third shot.

From the left rough, the Northern Irishman tried to put a low ball in and use the green to run the ball up to the back right flag. With seemingly too much pace on the ball, it started racing towards the hole.

Nevertheless, it hit the flag and went straight in to give the four-time Major winner an eagle and a one-shot lead.

You can watch the eagle below.

Rory McIlory holes out from 70 yards as he leads the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by one 👀

pic.twitter.com/RlAib3IBC1

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

A strong line-up has assembled for the new European Tour 2021 season opener in Abu Dhabi.

Thomas missed the cut in his first event since he was caught by microphones using a homophobic slur in Hawaii. Subsequently, he has lost Ralph Lauren as a sponsor.

However, world number six McIlroy has a one shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

The $8m event marking the start of a three-week stretch in the Middle East to kick off a bumper 2021 Race to Dubai schedule.

Angry golfers

England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are one and two shots back of McIlroy’s -13 respectively.

Both Hatton and Fleetwood starred in a European Tour video posted on Twitter where a number of high-profile players were at an ‘Angry Golfers’ meeting.

You can watch the clip here or above.

