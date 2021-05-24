“Sipping wine, half-lit, tweeting. Life is good.”

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major champion in history at 50 years old with a two-shot win at the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on Sunday night.

Tiger Woods led the way in the social media tributes to the six-time Major champion after his historic victory.

Tiger Woods pays tribute to Phil Mickelson.

Woods, who has 15 majors, was one of the first to send his congratulations to his on-course rival.

“Truly inspirational to see Phil Mickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!” Woods tweeted.

Mickelson replied: “Thank you. I’m pulling for your quick return.”

Brooks Koepka congratulates Phil Mickelson after US PGA Championship victory.

Mickelson’s major win at 50 beat Julius Boros record from 53 years earlier when he won the PGA at 48.

A final round 73 was enough to see off Louis Oosthuizen and playing partner Brooks Koepka by two shots at the finish.

The 50-year-old had required a special exemption to be allowed to play in the US Open in 24 days time, needing to win that major to complete the career Grand Slam.

However, with this victory, he has now earned a five-year exemption into all the major championships.

Four-time major winner, and 2021 US PGA runner up, Koepka sent his congratulations to Mickelson on making history.

Koepka tweeted: “Congrats Phil Mickelson. Winning your 6th major and making history.”

Lefty replied: “You’re a true champion and it was a privilege to play with you and compete against you.”

Phil Mickelson’s form ahead of the US PGA Championship.

Mickelson’s victory on Sunday night was his first major success since the 2013 Open Championship. He he now jumps to 32 in the golf world rankings, having been outside the top 100 heading into this week.

In fact, the US Ryder Cup veteran hadn’t secured a top-10 in a Major championship since 2016.

He has played on the Champions Tour (US Seniors Tour), winning a couple of times comfortably, and it was thought he would put more focus on competing with his elders due to a loss of form over the last few seasons.

His most recent win came at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 2021 US PGA champion was busy on Twitter last night replying to the many congratulatory tweets sent his way.

Included are some funny responses.

Same — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

🤔nope — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

We have some unfinished business. Let’s get another match and find a pair to give a beat down. 😏 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

Not to burst your bubble, but I almost hit a lot of people 😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

1439 to be exact — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

True, but it still feels really good 😏 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

Some things are better demonstrated rather than spoken. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

Yes. Sipping wine, half lit, tweeting. Life is good 😊 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

