Close sidebar

Tiger Woods leads tributes to Phil Mickelson after historic win

by Daniel Hussey
phil mickelson

“Sipping wine, half-lit, tweeting. Life is good.”

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major champion in history at 50 years old with a two-shot win at the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on Sunday night.

Tiger Woods led the way in the social media tributes to the six-time Major champion after his historic victory.

Tiger Woods pays tribute to Phil Mickelson.

Woods, who has 15 majors, was one of the first to send his congratulations to his on-course rival.

“Truly inspirational to see Phil Mickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!” Woods tweeted.

Mickelson replied: “Thank you. I’m pulling for your quick return.”

Brooks Koepka congratulates Phil Mickelson after US PGA Championship victory.

Mickelson’s major win at 50 beat Julius Boros record from 53 years earlier when he won the PGA at 48.

A final round 73 was enough to see off Louis Oosthuizen and playing partner Brooks Koepka by two shots at the finish.

The 50-year-old had required a special exemption to be allowed to play in the US Open in 24 days time, needing to win that major to complete the career Grand Slam.

However, with this victory, he has now earned a five-year exemption into all the major championships.

Four-time major winner, and 2021 US PGA runner up, Koepka sent his congratulations to Mickelson on making history.

Koepka tweeted: “Congrats Phil Mickelson. Winning your 6th major and making history.”

Lefty replied: “You’re a true champion and it was a privilege to play with you and compete against you.”

Phil Mickelson’s form ahead of the US PGA Championship.

Mickelson’s victory on Sunday night was his first major success since the 2013 Open Championship. He he now jumps to 32 in the golf world rankings, having been outside the top 100 heading into this week.

In fact, the US Ryder Cup veteran hadn’t secured a top-10 in a Major championship since 2016.

He has played on the Champions Tour (US Seniors Tour), winning a couple of times comfortably, and it was thought he would put more focus on competing with his elders due to a loss of form over the last few seasons.

His most recent win came at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 2021 US PGA champion was busy on Twitter last night replying to the many congratulatory tweets sent his way.

Included are some funny responses.

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

US PGA: Padraig Harrington rolls back the years as Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy struggle

‘Uncalled for’ – Rory McIlroy defends caddie Harry Diamond ahead of PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2021: Tee times, TV schedule and preview