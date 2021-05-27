“I feel like I’m in the middle of something.”

US PGA champion Phil Mickelson got involved in the latest Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau social media spat after ‘The Match’ pairings were announced.

Koepka and DeChambeau’s feud took on a new lease of life on Monday when leaked footage showed the four-time Major champion’s disgust at something his rival did off camera.

‘The Match’ with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

On Wednesday it was announced that the 2020 US Open champion would team up with Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers to take on recent US PGA winner Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

‘Lefty’ has experience in this format before, having played against Tiger Woods and celebrity guests on a couple of occasions.

In fact, the Brady and Mickelson partnership has already competed together but they were defeated by Woods and Peyton Manning last May.

Once the announcement was made, it didn’t take long for Koepka to get involved, possibly annoyed himself that he wasn’t asked to play.

Excited to team up with @AaronRodgers12 for The Match and take on @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady. Can’t wait to unleash the beast in Big Sky. Get your popcorn ready, this is going to be epic🍿 pic.twitter.com/ptZ0RoheWf — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

Brooks Koepka’s response to ‘The Match’ announcement.

Koepka tweeted: “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12“

DeChambau responded: “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!”

Koepka then replied with a video where a golf supporter says, “alright Brooksy”, after DeChambeau hits a drive.

DeChambeau responds by saying, “whoever is calling me Brooksy needs to get out of here”.

I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

Phil Mickelson’s response to the Brooks and Bryson feud.

The six-time Major winner couldn’t resist getting involved in the social media spat by replying to Koepka’s tweet.

The 50-year-old jokingly offered to let Koepka play in his place in ‘The Match’ before retracting the offer saying they had specifically asked for a certain golfer.

Mickelson said: “I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:)”

Leaked video shows Bryson DeChambeau interrupting Brooks Koepka’s interview.

Koepka was conducting a Golf Channel interview when he appears to be distracted by something De Chambeau was doing or saying off camera.

“I don’t know what the other guys have said but I found it difficult to read sometimes,” Koepka said before pausing and looking behind him.

“I f**king lost my train of thought hearing that bulls**t, f**king Christ,” he added.

When the interviewer joked that the TV compound would have enjoyed that little moment, Koepka responded by saying, “I honestly wouldn’t even care”.

