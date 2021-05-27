Close sidebar

Phil Mickelson feels ‘in the middle of’ Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau spat

by Daniel Hussey
mickelson brooks bryson

“I feel like I’m in the middle of something.”

US PGA champion Phil Mickelson got involved in the latest Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau social media spat after ‘The Match’ pairings were announced.

Koepka and DeChambeau’s feud took on a new lease of life on Monday when leaked footage showed the four-time Major champion’s disgust at something his rival did off camera.

phil mickelson brooks

‘The Match’ with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

On Wednesday it was announced that the 2020 US Open champion would team up with Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers to take on recent US PGA winner Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

‘Lefty’ has experience in this format before, having played against Tiger Woods and celebrity guests on a couple of occasions.

In fact, the Brady and Mickelson partnership has already competed together but they were defeated by Woods and Peyton Manning last May.

Once the announcement was made, it didn’t take long for Koepka to get involved, possibly annoyed himself that he wasn’t asked to play.

Brooks Koepka’s response to ‘The Match’ announcement.

Koepka tweeted: “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12

DeChambau responded: “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!”

Koepka then replied with a video where a golf supporter says, “alright Brooksy”, after DeChambeau hits a drive.

DeChambeau responds by saying, “whoever is calling me Brooksy needs to get out of here”.

Phil Mickelson’s response to the Brooks and Bryson feud.

The six-time Major winner couldn’t resist getting involved in the social media spat by replying to Koepka’s tweet.

The 50-year-old jokingly offered to let Koepka play in his place in ‘The Match’ before retracting the offer saying they had specifically asked for a certain golfer.

Mickelson said: “I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:)”

phil mickelson

Leaked video shows Bryson DeChambeau interrupting Brooks Koepka’s interview.

Koepka was conducting a Golf Channel interview when he appears to be distracted by something De Chambeau was doing or saying off camera.

“I don’t know what the other guys have said but I found it difficult to read sometimes,” Koepka said before pausing and looking behind him.

“I f**king lost my train of thought hearing that bulls**t, f**king Christ,” he added.

When the interviewer joked that the TV compound would have enjoyed that little moment, Koepka responded by saying, “I honestly wouldn’t even care”.

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Leaked clip shows Bryson DeChambeau interrupting Brooks Koepka’s interview

Padraig Harrington speaks of his bromance with Shane Lowry after US PGA fireworks

Tiger Woods leads tributes to Phil Mickelson after historic win