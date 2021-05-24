Padraig Harrington speaks of his bromance with Shane Lowry after US PGA fireworks

Harrington achieved his first top-10 in a Major since 2012.

While Phil Mickelson stole the headlines in the US, it was Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry who had Irish hearts smiling on the final day of the US PGA Championship.

The Irish duo were paired together on the final day and didn’t disappoint, both finishing in a tied for fourth at the second Major of the year.

Padraig Harrington rolls back the years.

Harrington’s performance came as a nice surprise to many Irish golf fans, given he hadn’t managed a top-10 at a Major championship for almost 10 years.

In fact, this was the three-time Major winner’s first top-10 on the PGA Tour since the 2016 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Entering this week, he had missed 11 of his last 14 Major starts, with his last made-cut five years ago.

Post-round interview.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been interviewed and been asked about my golf rather than the Ryder Cup. So for today at least, I’m back to being a golfer,” Harrington told Sky Sports after his round.

“Physically I felt great there, so even at my age I’m able to last 72 holes at a Major Championship.

“I will say, that was probably my most enjoyable round of golf I’ve had on the golf course in a long time.

“It’s amazing when you play with a friend, it definitely helped both of us relax and just play golf and both of us played really well.

“We both could have been quite a few shots better.”

Yes, captain! 😍 Padraig Harrington birdies the 14th to get within three of the #PGAChamp lead! pic.twitter.com/ewiQWzfFZ8 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 23, 2021

European Ryder Cup.

The 2021 European Ryder Cup captain has a busy year ahead of him but revealed that he wouldn’t be tempted to play on the team if his good form continued.

“I’m well past that time. I’m too long in the tooth now at this stage, sweating through five rounds of golf and all that goes with it,” Harrington added.

“I’m very much dedicated to being the captain. I’m letting other people have their time. I had mine. And you can’t do both. “Nobody’s ever going to be a Ryder Cup Captain and a player at the same time. It’s a full-time job, there’s no doubt about it. “Even in my situation trying to play some golf, I have to manage it very well because it is, it has become a full-time job and when you get to the tournaments, even more so. There’s a lot going on.”

Shane Lowry on Padraig Harrington’s European Ryder Cup team.

Harrington’s playing partner Lowry was happy with his week, and insisted he wants to qualify in his own right for the European Ryder Cup team later this year.

“I’m in the position I’m in and this is another good week towards it,” Lowry told reporters.

“It’s always good to play well in front of him under the gun because I play a lot of golf with him, practice rounds, but for him to see me in competition was pretty nice as well.

“I’ve got a lot of golf to play between now and then. Like I said a few weeks ago, there’s another two major champions to be crowned the rest of this year. We’ve got a lot of big tournaments, a lot of good golf to play, and hopefully I can make that team “Like I always say, I don’t just want to make the team, I want to go to Whistling Straits and I want to win the trophy. “That’s where my head is at this year, and I feel like I’d be a great part of the team if I do manage to get on it.” A look at the scores after a history-making weekend at the #PGAChamp! Full leaderboard…👇 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 23, 2021

Read More About: padraig harrington