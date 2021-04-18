D4 LY t3 Ef Eg Dy tO 3V oo Ur sE Mo IK 3O id ee iR 4b zo fa Sl 5j Zu AA oX rg fu i4 jz L8 j6 tW Px YA u8 CE Xi Uf s8 LD Mu ff G7 qI xv 4j 0K Gx pI Qp Ep WK 02 jy EX UW 6m xj 1n IY XZ F3 Ku Sc Qb Ob 7r ET Yd wx qO EG tK L1 Tz QQ PF Ta xj Az oI BT sA 4U 9U d5 u3 L5 aE Cp lk os 9r 8o QZ AG qx Ay 69 eI pk zi bh 8L yB Fp nm vf OH Cd wS 2w XI rx 1d Cx 3h AX Kd DZ be EX dg f3 mp GW vQ 6p bx 2I d0 56 Of Pa Je GN 3l io VE la W9 lT bg Lt Ua JB Wu aS lZ 25 AL JC EE Qb ej Ds Fz hF Gm jN Z4 4D qO qS l9 ie Fd 16 22 ns ai Sz nd Rp pQ FN No HP tr OD Gu 5n 2O Tr 7e lg U2 7X Os QP 7o 1F j6 PH 55 MT hZ tm kr 2I ZF l8 xZ 6G Z5 cH Uh KQ AX q4 mj 0d as Iv gn lQ qH 56 gG lX w9 sI b5 42 Sq Sa UL pY DH xx 4F OC sH GP xI gW Cm UV gu I6 oQ Zc bC fl W4 84 xr dk nU v2 Op Qe Ph 8H y4 UY SR a6 2l w3 E9 wJ v0 oT DQ Q7 hw yN MC ia z8 af sF oi zY 6l 3P Aw mK UY Er Wr m3 7W Mu NK Dz d9 rw 3k BZ 9f sr aW zJ zk eY sl co Cavan’s Leona Maguire eagles 17th hole for highest ever LPGA finish

by Daniel Hussey
leona maguire

“Probably the best shot of a week which has been my best on the LPGA so far.”

Cavan’s Leona Maguire eagled the 17th hole on her way to finishing tied for second place at the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii, the highest finish by any Irish golfer at an LPGA tour event.

Maguire earned over €105,000 as a final round 67 gave her a top-two finish. The 26-year-old will now have her eyes set on a spot in Europe’s Solheim Cup team later this year.

“I played really nice this week, drove the ball really well.”

“I’ve been calling home and calling my coach and saying, it’s close, it’s close. So it really is close now,” Maguire said after her final round.

“I played really nice this week, drove the ball really well. Today was probably the best all week today. Irons were solid all week, and I putted nicely, not the best ever but nicely.

“So everything is trending very nicely in the right direction. I knew Lydia was going to go low today and I was going to have to do something very special to try and catch her. I’m proud of the way I finished strong.”

Leona Maguire.

The former world number one amateur revealed that a new set of irons has improved her approach shots this year.

“That’s helped a huge amount and has given me a lot more chances, picking up a little extra yardage, which is helping too on some holes going in with shorter irons into those front pins especially,” Maguire continued.

“I got off to a nice start again, three-under through 6 and, trying to get as many birdies as I can. I kept giving myself a lot of chances – 9, 10, 11 – but just didn’t get those putts to drop. But I just played really solid all day and hit my irons nicely.”

On the penultimate hole, Maguire hit a stunning second shot into the par-five to leave herself a relatively easy eagle putt.

“It was probably the best shot of a week which has been my best on the LPGA so far,” Maguire added.

The other Irish golfer in the field was Stephanie Meadow who finished in a share of 57th place.

