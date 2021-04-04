Cavan’s Leona Maguire drops down Major leaderboard despite eagle

Maguire lost ground on Saturday despite chipping in for eagle.

Irish golfer Leona Maguire dropped down the leaderboard at the ANA Inspiration Major event after a disappointing round of 74 on Saturday left her 12 shots off the lead.

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand is on track to win her first major – and LPGA title – after carding a five-under par 67 to take a five-shot lead heading into the final round.

ANA Inspiration.

In the first women’s major of the year, Tavatanakit had seven birdies in her round of 67 at Mission Hills and showed no sign of slowing down as she increased her overnight lead from one-shot to five.

The 21-year-old was three strokes in front of defending champion Mirim Lee of South Korea and American Ally Ewing who carded a 66 and 68 respectively to stay in contention.

China’s Feng Shanshan, back after a year’s absence, is in third place on her own after carding a level-par 72.

Leona Maguire.

Maguire chipped in for eagle on the second hole to get herself back into contention but six bogeys on Saturday ultimately led to a disappointing showing.

The Cavan golfer went on to shoot 74 and slipped down the leaderboard to tied-34th heading into Sunday. She had shot 67 on Thursday to put herself in tied-2nd place.

The 26-year-old will still be hoping for her best Major finish which came at the 2020 rescheduled running of this event where she eventually finished in a tied for 18th place.

This is her eight time playing one of the five women’s majors on the LPGA Tour.

Stephanie Meadow.

Antrim’s Stephanie Meadow is also playing the tournament and shot a solid 71 to put herself just inside the top 40 and one shot behind Maguire.

The 29-year-old carded four birdies and three bogeys and will be hoping for a strong finish Sunday.

The final round is live on Sky Sports, who are also providing a free live YouTube stream.

