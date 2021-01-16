Sponsor Ralph Lauren drops Justin Thomas after homophobic slur

“Our hope is that Mr. Thomas does the hard and necessary work in order to partner with us again.”

Ralph Lauren have dropped Justin Thomas as a sponsor after the 2017 PGA Champion was caught by microphones using a homophobic slur during the Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA Tour event in Hawaii last week.

Statement.

Ralph Lauren released a statement on their website, saying Thomas’ language was “inconsistent” with their values.

They would like the world number three to do “the hard and necessary work” in order to partner with the company again in the future.

“At the Ralph Lauren Corporation, we believe in the dignity of all people, regardless of age, race, gender identity, ethnicity, political affiliation or sexual orientation,” the statement read.

“This is part of our longstanding commitment to foster cultures of belonging – in the workplace and in communities around the world.

The statement continued: “We are disheartened by Mr. Thomas’s recent language, which is entirely inconsistent with our values.

“While we acknowledge that he has apologised and recognises the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to uphold.

“In reflecting on the responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders, we have decided to discontinue our sponsorship of Mr. Thomas at this time.

“As we make this decision, our hope is that Mr. Thomas does the hard and necessary work in order to partner with us again – truly examining this incident, learning, growing and ultimately using his platform to promote inclusion.

@JustinThomas34 has issued an apology for his homophobic slur at @Sentry_TOC. I feel bad for anyone who was hurt by the what he said. I hope people forgive him, he seems like one of the nice guys. But it’s a reminder we need to stop using offensive language. pic.twitter.com/zO85NIX3io — Slingn’ It Golf (@slingnitgolf) January 10, 2021

Apology.

Justin Thomas apologised straight after his round, once he had realised that microphones had picked him up using the homophobic slur.

“It’s inexcusable. First off, I’ll just apologise. There’s just no excuse,” Thomas said when speaking to the Golf Channel.

“I’m an adult. I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed.

“It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am but, unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.”

Thomas is expected to be fined by the PGA Tour but the figure will remain private.

Hank Haney.

Tiger Woods’ former coach Hank Haney had his say on the incident when speaking last Monday.

“There’s no crowd,” Haney said, on his own show The Hank Haney Podcast.

“There’s nobody there to filter you out.

“What is it that you don’t understand about the fact that there’s mics out there?”

Read More About: golf sponsor, justin thomas, ralph lauren