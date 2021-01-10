Justin Thomas apologises for using homophobic slur

“It’s not the kind of person that I am but, unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it.”

Justin Thomas made headlines for all the wrong reasons during Saturday’s Round 3 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA Tour event in Hawaii.

@JustinThomas34 has issued an apology for his homophobic slur at @Sentry_TOC. I feel bad for anyone who was hurt by the what he said. I hope people forgive him, he seems like one of the nice guys. But it’s a reminder we need to stop using offensive language. pic.twitter.com/zO85NIX3io — Slingn’ It Golf (@slingnitgolf) January 10, 2021

Apology

Thomas was apologising after microphones picked up the 27-year-old using a homophobic slur.

The World Number 3 missed a five-foot putt for par and was clearly left frustrated by the miss.

Speaking to the Golf Channel after his round, Thomas was very apologetic, saying there was no excuse for using the word.

He said: “It’s inexcusable. First off, I’ll just apologise. There’s just no excuse.”

“I’m an adult. I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed.

“It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am but, unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.”

The defending champion stated that he wasn’t aware that the slur had been picked up and that he was trending on social media during his round.

Thomas continued: “I’m speechless. I found out when I got done on the golf course, when I got done with my round.

“It’s bad. There’s no other way to put it. I need to do better. I need to be better. It’s definitely a learning experience.

“I deeply apologise to anyone and everybody who I offended and I will be better because of it.”

PGA Tour statement

The PGA Tour doesn’t usually reveal details of any individual punishments for golfers.

However, it is expected that the 26-year-old will receive a fine for ‘conduct unbecoming of a professional’.

The organisation released a statement calling Thomas’ comment unacceptable.

“As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable,” the statement read.

Justin Thomas carded a five-under par round of 68 to leave him T5 heading into Sunday’s final round.

He is four shots back of tied leaders Ryan Palmer and Harris English, who are on -21.

US PGA Champion 2020 Collin Morikawa is one shot back on -20.

